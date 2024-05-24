Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $95.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $95,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 550,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

