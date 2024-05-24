Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 82,758 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.09% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $92,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $239.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.10. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

