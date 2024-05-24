Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,939 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of AON worth $84,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in AON by 7.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 7.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $279.30 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.77.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.43.

View Our Latest Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.