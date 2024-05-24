Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

