Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

