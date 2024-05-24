Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Dividend History for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.