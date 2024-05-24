Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

HIO opened at $3.77 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

