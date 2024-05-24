Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

