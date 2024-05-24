Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

