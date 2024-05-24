Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $7.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %
WNEB stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.66.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
