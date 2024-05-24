Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives $7.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

WNEB stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Stories

