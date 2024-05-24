Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE WPM opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

