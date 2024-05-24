William Blair Initiates Coverage on Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brink’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

BCO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.39. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brink’s will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Brink’s by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 4,893.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 594,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

