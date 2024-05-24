Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $184.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $174.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.92, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

