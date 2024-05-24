Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 144.92, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average is $123.59. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $174.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399,944 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after acquiring an additional 329,561 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $29,590,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $34,554,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

