Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $275.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.39.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $260.90 on Friday. Workday has a 12 month low of $191.04 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

