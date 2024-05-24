Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $35.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.05. 8,670,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,976. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Workday by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,171 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

