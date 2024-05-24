Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $260.90 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $191.04 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.89 and its 200-day moving average is $268.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,906,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 332.4% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 332,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 255,971 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.