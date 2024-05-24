XPO (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

XPO stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. XPO has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in XPO by 10.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of XPO by 48,850.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $9,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

