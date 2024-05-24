Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

