Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cencora in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Cencora Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $219.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.17. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $163.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,295 shares of company stock valued at $17,747,944. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

