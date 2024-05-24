Zacks Research Comments on Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.32 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE PRU opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

