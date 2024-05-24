Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.990-5.020 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.18.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $317,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

