Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

ZUO stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $266,961.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,883.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zuora by 20.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zuora by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zuora by 34.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 912,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 231,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

