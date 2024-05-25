11,069 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Brogan Financial Inc.

Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.29. 4,404,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,240,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.