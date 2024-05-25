18,796 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,544,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kenvue by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,897,000 after acquiring an additional 732,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 364.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 380,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,363,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,176,828. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

