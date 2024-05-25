3,138 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Novartis by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 266,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,452 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %

NVS stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.