4,586 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $109.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,112. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

