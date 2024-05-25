5,883 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 262,450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 19,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $117.25. 2,851,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.74. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

