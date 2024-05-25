839,739 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 839,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,134,000. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 970,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total transaction of $12,153,699.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,405,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,561 shares of company stock worth $53,645,658. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.07. 3,689,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,237. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

