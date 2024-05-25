Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Accenture by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ACN traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.95. 2,048,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,752. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $285.18 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

