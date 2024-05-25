Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 220,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,480. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,371 shares of company stock worth $1,190,352 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

