Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. 725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Akastor ASA Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

About Akastor ASA

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

