Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Shares Down 2%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.49. 4,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 20,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.46.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $49.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.
