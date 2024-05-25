Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Shares Down 2%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.49. 4,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 20,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $49.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSE:AAMC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.