Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MO traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,726,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,220. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

