American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,410. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

