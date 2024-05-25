American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lifted by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 386.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 35,285 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,830. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.09.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

