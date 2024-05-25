Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.10. 12,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 20,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $86.57 million, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Amplify Travel Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Travel Tech ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Amplify Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.