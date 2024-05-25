Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) CFO Sells 10,549 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Wallach sold 10,549 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $14,030.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 739,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,070.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMPX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. 854,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $8,006,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

