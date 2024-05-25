Analyzing Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Seer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $12.06 million 2.52 -$61.62 million ($4.07) -0.34 Seer $16.66 million 7.54 -$86.28 million ($1.30) -1.49

Accelerate Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accelerate Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

17.1% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics and Seer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seer 0 1 0 0 2.00

Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.54%. Seer has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.82%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -452.28% N/A -205.15% Seer -529.52% -20.69% -18.82%

Summary

Seer beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms. It also provides the Accelerate PhenoTest, a test kit for the system, which provides identify and antibiotic susceptibility testing results for patients suspected of bacteremia or fungemia, both life-threatening conditions with high morbidity and mortality risk. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only. The company intends to sell its products for research use only, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It operates in China, Australia, Eastern Europe, Israel, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

