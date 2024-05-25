ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $57,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $331.11 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

