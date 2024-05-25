ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Trading Up 0.1%

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.47 and last traded at $20.25. 21,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $103.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

