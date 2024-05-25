Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Trading Down 2.5%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.30 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.30 ($0.27). 182,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 999,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.85 ($0.28).

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neil Lindsey Herbert acquired 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £25,270 ($32,117.44). 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

