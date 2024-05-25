Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $262,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.39. 1,206,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

