Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $234,000 in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

ESS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.40. 225,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,839. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $269.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average of $237.88.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

