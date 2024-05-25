Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,856,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,027,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,643,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,710,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.02. 56,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $86.59.
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
