Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Shares Up 0.1%

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.40). 1,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.40).
Axa Property Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £6.59 million and a P/E ratio of 63.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.75.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Axa Property Trust
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Axa Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axa Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.