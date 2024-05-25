AXS Investments LLC Acquires 100,140 Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,140 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Organigram were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Organigram by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 670,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 188.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGI

Organigram Profile

(Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.