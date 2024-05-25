AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,500 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Barclays raised their price target on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Camtek Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.85. 299,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,341. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

