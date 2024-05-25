AXS Investments LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 949,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,829. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

