AXS Investments LLC Makes New $826,000 Investment in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,586 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $596.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.