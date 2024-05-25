AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 282.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NSA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. 400,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,112. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.